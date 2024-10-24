Makkasan Train Factory transforms into ghost town

To join the Halloween celebrations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the State Railway of Thailand will transform Bangkok's Makkasan Train Factory into an enigmatic ghost town for the Thailand Goosebumps Festival 2024, which takes place from Saturday to Oct 31.

From 4-11pm, visitors can dress up as Thai-style ghost characters to enjoy the nostalgic ambience while touring a vintage temple fair, filled with an outdoor cinema, a Ferris wheel, entertaining activities and musical performances as well as a selection of street cuisine.

A haunted house tucked away in the mysterious courtyard will entice thrill-seekers for extra excitement. Those searching for mental tranquillity can worship a collection of revered Buddha statues in a dhamma hall or let veteran future tellers determine their fate. Admission is free.

Monopoly: Bangkok Edition.

TAT set to launch Monopoly: Bangkok Edition

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will launch the Monopoly: Bangkok Edition board game on Nov 2. Following the Phuket edition (2022) and Chiang Mai edition (2023), the third version will feature six brand-new Bangkok-themed tokens to celebrate the vibrant culture and everyday life in the City of Angels.

"Monopoly: Bangkok Edition celebrates the essence of Bangkok, highlighting its cultural landmarks, bustling street markets and luxury hotels. I am so proud to see the city captured in this moment through one of the world's most iconic games," said TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

The new tokens include Mango Sticky Rice, which embodies the delicious spirit of Bangkok's food scene; Muay Thai Boxing Gloves, which honour the power of the nation's well-known martial arts; and Suitcase, which represents exploration and adventure.

The Backpack token emphasises the city's allure to tourists looking for exotic adventures, while Moped honours the city's fast-paced, dynamic character and Tuk-Tuk reflects the vibrant commuter icons that speed through the city and provide an experience unlike any other.

The game, developed by Winning Moves UK under licence from Hasbro, will be available at Asia Books and their retail partners.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket celebrates reopening

With the "A Star Is Reborn" offer, Centara Karon Resort Phuket celebrates its reopening after completing an extensive makeover. Guests can make reservations by Nov 30 for stays from Dec 1 to Apr 30.

The package includes complimentary accommodation, meals and activities for up to two children, 500 baht daily resort credit to enjoy at the resort's exceptional restaurants and bars or rejuvenating spa, early check-in and late check-out, plus a complimentary minibar refreshed each day.

CentaraThe1 members will receive an additional 15% discount on room rates and earn triple points for stays during the promotional period. To make the most of these perks, members can sign-in to their online accounts before booking, while non-members are encouraged to sign up for free via centara1card.com.

The redesigned Centara Karon Resort Phuket boasts a unique fusion of contemporary comfort and island charm. Guests enjoy its revitalised spaces and well-appointed accommodation, from The Terrace's sea-view rooms and The Lagoon's family-friendly options to the spacious layouts of Tropical and the romantic Private Pool Villas. Thanks to an eclectic mix of dining experiences, vibrant activities, and splash-worthy swimming pools, this tropical oasis ensures an unforgettable escape for all ages.

