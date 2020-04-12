Section
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Sunday
Thailand
General

published : 12 Apr 2020 at 12:00

writer: Reuters and online reporters

A woman wearing a protective face mask rides her cart during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the nation's toll to 38.

Two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The number of confirmed new cases was lower than the 45 recorded on Saturday, and marks the fifth straight day of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8. Because a relatively small number of people have been tested, however, it is impossible to say how far and how fast the virus is spreading, and it is essential to maintain frequent hand washing -- for 20 seconds -- and social distancing. The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

Screenshot from http://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Among the new cases were four in Phuket. A second case was recorded in Nakhon Phanom.

-- More to follow --

