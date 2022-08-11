BangkokPost.com

Final journey
Four-year-old Pattanan Mumklang always wanted to visit the sea and her grandmother promised they would go this year. After the Nong Bua Lamphu nursery massacre, they went there to scatter her ashes.
Three people arrested in Khon Kaen on charges of running a bogus lottery investment scheme, with victims' losses exceeding 120 million baht.
PHUKET: The landslide damaged Patong hill road has been reopened to small vehicles for one-way traffic from Patong beach to Kathu district.
There is slim chance, only 1.2%, of Thailand being hit by the Chinese Longmarch 5B-Y4 rocket now expected to fall back to earth on Friday afternoon or Friday night, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).
Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced she was returning to touring, getting back on the road for the first time since 2018's Reputation tour.
NCT 127, one of the hottest K-pop boy bands, will make a comeback with three rounds of the "NCT 127's 2nd Tour Neo City: Bangkok – The Link" concert at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on Dec 3-4 at 6pm and Dec 5 at 4pm.
NEW YORK: Taylor Swift made music history Monday, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her album "Midnights."
To preserve, uphold and further the royal wishes of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in raising the quality of life to improve the livelihoods and help Thai people sustain themselves and their families as well as the preservation of national cultural treasures, particularly the arts and crafts of woven cloth in each locality, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has a royal idea to prepare THAI TEXTILES TREND BOOK Spring/Summer 2022. The Princess herself, acting as Editor in Chief, published the first book and the third volume of the Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2023 is the most recent publication.
The most anticipated festive illumination festival on the banks of Bangkok’s majestic river now lights up ICONSIAM, a global landmark by the Chao Phraya River.
Roads near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, will be closed to the general public during the event and trains will not stop at the subway station at the centre, authorities say.
As Turkish Airlines continues to make waves in the national and international arena with its sustainability-focused activities, the Turkish flag carrier has been awarded "Airline Sustainability Innovation of the Year" by CAPA (Centre for Aviation) for its innovative efforts within the scope of sustainability.
'Taste the Wonders of Australia', an initiative showcasing the very best of premium Australian produce using Thai cuisine as a medium, is jointly organised by Australian agrifood and wine organisations: Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), Seafood Industry Australia, Dairy Australia, Horticulture Innovation Australia and Wine Australia, with the support of the Australian government.
AYUTTHAYA: A lone robber held up a gold shop in a Lotus shopping mall in Sena district and made off with gold worth about 2 million in less than one minute on Friday morning.
