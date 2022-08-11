BangkokPost.com

To preserve, uphold and further the royal wishes of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in raising the quality of life to improve the livelihoods and help Thai people sustain themselves and their families as well as the preservation of national cultural treasures, particularly the arts and crafts of woven cloth in each locality, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has a royal idea to prepare THAI TEXTILES TREND BOOK Spring/Summer 2022. The Princess herself, acting as Editor in Chief, published the first book and the third volume of the Thai Textiles Trend Book Spring/Summer 2023 is the most recent publication.